Perry Mason Returns in Trailer for Season 2 Of HBO Series

It’s been over two years since the debut of HBO’s Perry Mason, a gritty new take on the classic lawyer series of fiction, TV shows, and movies. The new Perry is Matthew Rhys, playing the crusading defense attorney in a world that is far bleaker (and more violent) than the one longtime fans of the character from the old Raymond Burr Perry Mason TV show might expect.

The show got some of HBO’s better ratings, and solid reviews from critics, but the first season debuted in the midst of the worst of Covid, and it’s taken a while to mount a followup. Finally Rhys Mason returns for new episodes and a new case next spring; here is the show’s official trailer:

In addition to Rhys, the Season 2 Perry Mason cast includes Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Mark O’Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham.

Here is the season’s official synopsis:

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Season 2 of Perry Mason debuts on HBO on Monday, March 6 at 9PM ET.

