‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie

It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.

Is it just about time to get one? That’s the subject of our latest She-Hulk video, which looks at the strange alien ship that appears in the She-Hulk pilot and seems to strongly hint at a Hulk movie (or maybe TV show?) coming to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We outline the Hulk’s comic backstory, tell you all about how it connects to the MCU, and detail why we think we’re going to finally get a Planet Hulk movie. Check it out:

