‘Poker Face’ Trailer Introduces Rian Johnson’s New Mystery Series

Just a couple weeks removed from Glass Onion’s big debut on Netflix, Rian Johnson already has a whole new mystery TV series on a rival streaming series. Peacock’s Poker Face, which Johnson wrote, directed, and created, follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who has a unique ability that helps her solve mysteries: She instinctively knows any time someone is lying. It’s kinda like the flip side of Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out, who was physically incapable of telling a lie.

Inspired by classic TV shows about unlikely detectives solving weekly mysteries, the show follows Charlie as she stumbles into one case after another. Given that Glass Onion is already one of Netflix’s most-watched movies in history after about two weeks of release, the show should be a big hit. The lengthy cast of guest stars include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Cherry Jones, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

You can watch the trailer below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

Poker Face is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on January 26. I’ve already rewatched a Glass Onion a couple times, so I’m ready for some new mysteries.