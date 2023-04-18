Somehow, it’s been 30 years since the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers first made their morphinominal debut. To celebrate this mind-boggling anniversary, several members of the original team will reunite for a brand new Netflix special Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always. One the show, the old crew must reunite to tackle a threat from the past that returns to wreak havoc once again.

If you’re curious about the special, but it’s been, y’know, 30 years since you watched some old school Power Rangers TV shows or movies, you might need a little refresher about the series’ history and mythology. Our latest video is here to help. We recap all 30 years of Power Rangers history in a little over 20 minutes. We go through the heroes, the villains, their powers, and of course their Zords. If you watch this, you will be totally ready for the reunion special when it drops on Netflix. Check it out below:

