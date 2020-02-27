A ‘Proud Family’ Revival Is Coming To Disney Plus

While Lizzie McGuire might not be coming back any time soon, another 2001 Disney sitcom is getting a new life at Disney+: The Proud Family. Disney+ announced today that it will be reviving Bruce W. Smith’s animated family comedy under the name The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Both Smith and original executive producer Ralph Farquhar will be helming the series, along with Calvin Brown Jr. as co-executive producer and story editor. Said Smith and Farquhar in a joint statement: “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

It’s been just over 14 years since we’ve caught up with the Proud family, and it seems as if the show will pick up right where it left off. Centered around its teenage protagonist Penny Proud, Louder and Prouder will bring back many of the show’s original characters, including Penny’s parents Oscar and Trudy, siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama. Many of The Proud Family’s original voice actors, including Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and Jo Marie Payton, will be reprising their roles as the madcap members of the titular family.

“The genius of the original Proud Family series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times,” said Disney Channels Worldwide president Gary Marsh. “With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share.”

All previous episodes of The Proud Family are available to watch on Disney+.