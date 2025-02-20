A popular podcast is shining light on an actual murder that happened at one of the luxury resorts featured on the series The White Lotus.

Where Are The Resorts Featured On Season 3 Of White Lotus?

Part drama/part black comedy, the third season of HBO's The White Lotus premiered on Feb. 16 with a mostly new cast of wealthy (and shady) characters and yet another high-end resort serving as a backdrop for their chaos.

This season, The White Lotus is set at a fictitious beachfront resort in Thailand that is actually the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui. This marks the third straight season the series filmed at a Four Season property.

Koh Samui, known for its white sandy beaches, is Thailand's second biggest island behind Phuket. The Four Seasons Resort sits right on the beach making it, as CNN puts it, "the real star of season three."

New Season Of White Lotus Set To Draw People To Thailand Getty Images loading...

But the resort also has a connection to a mysterious death much like what is served up to audiences each season of The White Lotus.

Podcast Outlines White Lotus Connection To Mysterious Murder Case

Each season of The White Lotus opens with a death before the series flashes back to a week prior to start the story. The audience knows the outcome, but the appeal is the twists and turns of the journey that ultimately leads up to the death.

Rotten Mango is a true-crime podcast that also is heavy on storytelling. A December episode of the show focused on a member of a Chinese billionaire family's connection to multiple suspicious deaths.

Lin You is the brother in law of Wang Jianlin, the founder of the conglomerate Dalian Wanda and former owner of the AMC movie theater chain. Lin You was arrested in October 2024 in connection with the 2003 death of his then-wife, Veronica Lin.

According to ScandAsia.com, the 31-year-old Veronica was found dead in a neighbor's apartment in Sweden. The website went on to say that You Lin was initially suspected in the murder and detained, but was later released.

A 2021 documentary featuring the couple's son brought new attention to the case.

In addition to covering Veronica Lin's death, the December episode of Rotten Mango also dove into the circumstances surrounding the 2013 death of You Lin's second wife, Lin Lin.

How Lin Lin's Death Is Connected To White Lotus

"Not many people know this, and I don't know if White Lotus is going to use this as inspiration, but there actually was a very, very mysterious death at the Four Seasons resort in Koh Samui," host Stephanie Soo says to open the episode.

New Season Of White Lotus Set To Draw People To Thailand Getty Images loading...

Soo goes on to describe how Lin Lin, or Lilly, was reportedly found dead floating in a pool at the Four Seasons.

"Lilly's body is brought in to be autopsied and suddenly the story doesn't make any sense," Soo tells the audience before revealing there was allegedly no sign of drowning. Instead, it is suspected the woman was strangled.

You Lin was reportedly taken in for questioning by police before being released. The episode explains that the case was "deemed closed" after he paid the equivalent of $140,000 bail.

Despite Lin Lin's family's efforts through the years, the case remains unsolved.

TV Shows We Used to Love That Are Cringe Now We can't say why we liked these shows, but we can certainly say why we can't watch them now. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky