For years, Zack Snyder has been working on an original sci-fi epic called Rebel Moon. The thing is so epic, in fact, that it’s no longer one movie.

The first teaser for the film confirms that Rebel Moon is now two films, which will be released on Netflix over the span of about four months. The first part, Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire premieres by the end of 2023. The second half, The Scargiver, follows next April.

Rebel Moon is Snyder’s second (and third) film(s) for Netflix following his Army of the Dead in 2021; he directed the film and co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Justice League’s Ray Fisher. You can also hear Anthony Hopkins in the trailer; according to Netflix, he plays the voice of a character named “Jimmy.”

Check out the first teaser for the films below:

READ MORE: Zack Snyder Rebuffs Rumors of a Continuing Snyderverse

Rebels? Intergalactic space battles? Laser swords? Some of this seems ... vaguely familiar...

REBEL MOON Netflix loading...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon: Part One is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 22. The second half will follow on April 19.

REBEL MOON Netflix loading...

Get our free mobile app