Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netlfix’s latest smash hit Red Notice, has stated that a sequel is a “real possibility.” However, there is one condition — he would have to shoot a third movie directly after the second. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the action comedy movie quickly amassed a total viewing time of 148 million hours, which is reportedly the largest opening day for the streamer to date.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thurber discussed the likelihood of following up any one of his successful films — which include Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re The Millers. Out of his filmography, Thurber seemed most optimistic about a Red Notice sequel, but only if it shot in tandem with a third installment.

“If we were to make a sequel, the only responsible thing would be to make two and three back-to-back,” Thurber explained. “It’s such a big production, and if you can mount it one time, it will be better for everyone. Including for my mental health.”

This strategy has often been employed in movie franchises that require a lot of moving parts. James Cameron made the decision to shoot Avatar 2 and 3 back-to-back, since those films are heavily reliant on time-and-money-consuming motion capture technology. Considering Red Notice’s immediate success, it's a pretty safe bet to guess that audiences would readily consume two more of them, even if that's just based on Johnson, Reynolds, and Gadot's star power.

Red Notice is available for streaming on Netflix now.

