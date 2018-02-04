It’s going to be quite some time before Scarlett Johansson’s (finally confirmed) Black Widow solo movie arrives; in the meantime, Red Sparrow will (hopefully) give us the next best thing. The first big sneak peek of tonight’s Super Bowl was a new spot for Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming spy thriller, which reunites her with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence (no relation).

OK, sure, Red Sparrow shares some similarities with Black Widow’s origin story, but based on all the footage we’ve seen so far — including tonight’s new Super Bowl spot —there’s plenty of intrigue and appeal here: I mean, Jennifer Lawrence plays a ballerina-turned-stone-cold-killing machine. What more do you people need?!

Dominika Egorova is many things. A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat. When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Red Sparrow also stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons, and hits theaters on March 2.