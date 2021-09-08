Regé-Jean Page Teases ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cameo

Fans of Netflix's breakout series Bridgerton were shocked to learn that Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for Season 2. Regé-Jean Page's deliciously aloof character was a central part of Season 1, and many were hoping that he would play a role in Season 2’s romantic entanglements. Page’s decision to leave was made on good terms, however, and we might just get another taste of Simon in the second season.

When asked by British GQ whether or not he would make a cameo in Season 2, he replied, “You know I couldn’t tell you!” Then, after some more prodding, he mischievously remarked, “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?” That’s not a no, which means a cameo is at least a possibility in the future.

However, Page did confirm that he’s no longer a part of the Bridgerton cast WhatsApp group. “The Universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it,” he explained. But don’t think that he was pushed out by anyone on the creative team. “I respectfully exited,” he continued. “I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out.”

Page’s exit from the show was revealed via Bridgerton’s Instagram account, in the form of a letter written by Lady Whistledown herself. “We bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the post reads. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

In the meantime, Page will appear in the Russo Brothers’ The Grey Man and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons reboot. He’s also been tipped as a frontrunner to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.