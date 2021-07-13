Richard E. Grant Has An Idea For a ‘Loki’ Spinoff Series

With just one episode remaining in Disney+’s Loki series, we can’t help but wonder what the future will hold for the God of Mischief and the rest of the show’s endearing characters. Episode 5 introduced us to several new Loki variants, including “Classic Loki” played by Richard E. Grant and “Alligator Loki,” a literal reptile who is somehow connected to his human counterparts. Classic Loki and Alligator Loki became instant fan-favorites, and Grant thinks the duo has the potential to lead their own show.

In a recent interview with Collider, Grant spoke about how Loki’s star, Tom Hiddleston, predicted Classic Loki’s popularity. The character is based on the original Loki character conceived by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, albeit much older than Hiddleston’s Loki. Grant didn't think very highly of his role until the episode debuted on Disney+. “I saw my Instagram and Twitter feed and the reviews that came out last Wednesday and I realized that he saw into the crystal ball in a way that I didn’t,” said Grant. “So Tom was right and I stand gleefully corrected.”

Besides his wish for Classic Loki to wear a muscle suit, Grant also has an idea for his own MCU spinoff series. “Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series. That’s what I want,” he jokingly stated. After the interviewer told Grant that many fans would embrace that idea, Grant responded, “Yeah, and classic Loki is the only one that can talk to him and understand him. It’s a given. It’s a scriptwriter’s dream. Get it done.”

While Grant’s comments were mainly in jest, who knows what could happen in the future of the MCU. Loki itself is an offshoot of a grander franchise, and it seems as if Marvel is getting more and more specific with its subject material. Whether or not we get to see Grant return alongside the captivating Alligator Loki, we are guaranteed one more mind-bending episode of Loki to close out the limited series this Wednesday.

