There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace.

If you know Robert Downey Jr. but aren’t familiar with his dad, Sr. offers a unique opportunity to learn about the latter through the eyes of the former. Downey Jr. produced this documentary about his father’s life and career, as well as their complex relationship. After a very successful run on the fall festival circuit, the movie premieres on Netflix next month. You can watch the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From documentarian Chris Smith (American Movie) comes a lovingly irreverent portrait of the life, career, and last days of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., whose rebellious spirit infused decades of counterculture movie-making. “Sr.” widens the lens from Downey’s art to the life with which it was deeply intertwined, including an intimate examination of his relationship with son Robert Downey, Jr. Shot over the course of three years, the film truly honors Senior’s nonlinear, outlaw-life approach, including capturing his decision to embark on his own concurrent and final film project. Smith’s portrait of a family and an artist is a meditation on life that’s as surreal as it is sentimental, a celebration of making art with no rules that tosses out its own rulebook along the way.

Sr. premieres on Netflix on December 2.

