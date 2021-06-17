Aardman, everyone’s favorite stop-motion animation studio not named Laika, is back with a new musical holiday special on Netflix. Robin Robin features the voices of Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant. With a work in progress of the short film premiering at the Annecy Film Festival this week, Netflix and Aardman just premiered the first teaser.

It looks very cute, very sweet, and very Aardman. Watch it below:

The special was created and directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please. Bronte Carmichael voices Robin, who is “not quite a bird and not quite a mouse, but full of determination” and “sets out on an adventure to prove herself and just maybe, get a sandwich.” Anderson plays Cat, the villain of the story; Grant voices Magpie, “an obsessive collector of shiney ‘stuff.’”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Robin Robin is just a half hour long, which is not as exciting as a new full-length Aardman film, but it does sound very promising anyway. And speaking of Aardman features, the studio is also working on a sequel to Chicken Run. Last we heard, the film was supposed to go into production some time this year. It will ultimately premiere on Netflix as well. Robin Robin premieres on Netflix on November 27.

The Scariest Kids Movies in History