Disneyland Reveals First Look at Real Life ‘Rogers: The Musical’

From in-joke on the Disney+ Hawkeye TV show to an actual stage show at Disneyland; Rogers: The Musical is coming to a theme park near you.

The Broadway-show-within-a-TV-show debuted in Hawkeye, as a stage musical celebrating the life of Steve Rogers that was playing in New York City during the events of Hawkeye. Hawkeye himself, Clint Barton, was none too impressed by the production. But Marvel fans got a kick out of the cheeky humor in the show’s big musical number, “Save the City.” And within a matter of months, the musical will be making its way to Disney’s California Adventure park, where it will be playing five days a week at Hyperion Theater.

Accoring to a press release, attendees can expect “a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers,” along with a musical that “will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!” (Samuel L. Jackson must be thrilled about this.)

Here’s a first look at the show, via a piece of concept art:

READ MORE: Rides Based on Old Movies That Still Exist

Here is the full version of Rogers: The Musical from the end of the Hawkeye TV series:

Rogers: The Musical premieres at Disney California Adventure park on June 30. The show lasts 30 minutes, and runs from Tuesday through Saturdays

Get our free mobile app