How much would you pay to make the next movie from the writers and directors of the biggest film in history?

The answer, according to Deadline, is “upwards of $200 million.” That’s what they report Netflix is paying for The Gray Man, a new movie that will be the next blockbuster from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Joe Russo wrote the script, with “a polish” from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who were the screenwriters of Endgame. To make the package even more appealing, the Russos have got Captain America, Chris Evans, in line to star. Ryan Gosling will take another lead role.

Here’s their description of the plot:

The action thriller is a deadly duel between killers as [freelance assassin Court] Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA. The Gray Man turned into a bestselling book series, and the expectation is that Gosling will continue in multiple installments. The project was developed years back at New Regency as a Brad Pitt/James Gray vehicle, but it stalled. The Russos have quietly been developing it for years.

The announcement comes days after the news that the action film Extraction — which the Russo brothers produced and co-wrote — is the most-watched movie in the history of Netflix originals, with some 99 million viewers to date. Clearly, Netflix they can repeat that success — or maybe exceed it — with this package.