Netflix has released their trailer for the biographical drama Rustin. The film's subject is Bayard Rustin, one of the men responsible for helping organize the hugely important 1963 March On Washington. It also features historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Wilkins, and Asa Phillip Randolph. The movie itself centers around Rustin’s often behind-the-scenes involvement in the American Civil Rights movement.

Watch the trailer for Rustin below:

The official synopsis for Rustin is as follows:

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

Rustin was an extremely important part of the civil rights movement. Not only was he an outsider in a segregated society, but he was also a homosexual man in a time not hospitable to it. Despite these things, he was able to help create a movement. The film is also notably produced by Higher Ground Productions, a company owned by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Rustin premieres in theaters on November 3. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting on November 17.

