Ryan Reynolds Admits He ‘Provided an Assist’ in the ‘Deadpool’ Footage Leak

On July 27, 2014 — almost exactly 10 years ago — some test footage for a Deadpool movie leaked on the internet. The footage immediately went viral; fans couldn’t believe it was real or that it was real and Fox still decided not to make the movie. (When the footage was leaked, it was already over a year old.) After the overwhelmingly positive response to the footage, Fox gave the movie the go ahead. It became a massive hit, and the rest is history.

So who leaked the footage?

Ryan Reynolds isn’t saying. But during one of those Vanity Fair lie-detector test interviews — in which the questions were fired at him by his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman — he sure made it clear he knew who did.

After a variety of questions about Reynolds’ marriage to Blake Lively, his worst audition ever, and whether he’s show his family Green Lantern (he hasn’t, but he did rewatch the movie, while drunk, during the pandemic), Jackman got to the serious stuff:

“Were you behind the leak?” he asked

“Great question. This is a great question. Pass,” Reynolds replied.

After some chuckling, and an order to answer the question from the lie-detector administrator, Reynolds added (somewhat reluctantly, and I would say carefully) “I might have provided an assist. I was just Scottie Pippin. I was there, doing my job. Someone else gets all the credit.”

The man monitoring the lie detector test deemed all of these statements “truthful.”

When it was his turn to grill Jackman, Reynolds got to make fun of Jackman’s win for Sexiest Man Alive in 2008. He also got him to admit that the Fox X-Men movies were not as good as the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but c’mon, that’s just being truthful too.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now; over the weekend it had the biggest opening in the history of R-rated movies. You can watch the full lie-detector interview between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman below.

