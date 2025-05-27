Batman and Deadpool To Meet in New Crossover

For the first time in decades, Marvel and DC are teaming up for crossover comics — starting with a first-time pairing of two of the companies’ biggest stars: Batman and Deadpool.

The first details about the project comes via Entertainment Weekly. Marvel and DC will each produce their own team-up comic featuring the Dark Knight and the Merc With a Mouth. Marvel’s version, titled Deadpool/Batman, will be written by Zeb Wells (a co-writer on Deadpool & Wolverine) and illustrated by Greg Capullo, a longtime Batman artist who has also worked on Marvel books like Wolverine.

DC’s book, Batman/Deadpool, will be written by Grant Morrison, who’s career includes one of the most acclaimed Batman storylines in history, and drawn by Dan Mora.

Entertainment Weekly also unveiled the covers for both books.

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

Both books will also include “backup adventures featuring “exciting Marvel and DC character match-ups” which have yet to be revealed.

Marvel’s crossover will be about “how Wade Wilson is hired for a job in Gotham City that puts him in the crosshairs of the World's Greatest Detective.” DC has yet to reveal the synopsis of their Batman/Deadpool crossover.

It’s been more than 20 years since Marvel and DC last worked together on a series of crossover comics. In the 1990s, there was a slew of crossover comics from the two companies including Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances, Batman and Captain America, Batman and Spider-Man, and even Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger.

In 1996, the two companies released a huge mini-series called DC Versus Marvel (or Marvel Versus DC, depending on which publisher released that particular issue), which saw characters from each fictional universe battle, with the outcomes determined in some cases by reader votes. (Spoiler alert: Readers voted for Wolverine to beat Lobo. Sorry, Jason Momoa.)

Earlier this year, Marvel and DC first confirmed they were going to revisit those concepts with a pair of new books called DC/Marvel and Marvel/DC. The announcement of the two Batman and Deadpool comics also included a tease of another set of one-shot crossovers coming in 2026, although neither publisher who confirm any of the characters involved.

Get our free mobile app