Marvel to Introduce Israeli Superhero Sabra to MCU

Strewn amongst the dozens of announcements and reveals made by Marvel as part of the D23 Expo was the news that the cast of the next Captain America: New World Order will include several surprise additions. Anthony Mackie, Marvel’s new Captain America, will be joined in the movie by a few returning actors from his recent Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series, including Carl Lumbly, who played Isaiah Bradley, and Danny Ramirez, who played Joaquin Torres, the young hero who inherits the mantle of Falcon from Mackie after he became the new Cap.

But there are other new members of the Captain America cast in the film. Tim Blake Nelson will appear as the Leader, the famous Hulk villain from Marvel Comics who first debuted in the MCU in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk but hasn’t been seen a movie or TV show since. New World Order will also feature Sabra, one of the few notable Israeli superheroes from Marvel Comics. The character will be portrayed by Shira Haas, the Israeli actress who received international attention for her role in the 2020 Netflix series Unorthodox.

The character of Sabra debuted in the early 1980s, in the page of The Incredible Hulk. She was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema,

Although there’s no guarantee that the MCU version will maintain this aspect of her character, Sabra — real name Ruth Bat-Seraph — is a mutant like Wolverine and the rest of the X-Men. There have been a few teases of mutants being added to the MCU in recent months, including a cameo by Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the revelation that the MCU’s Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, is a mutant rather than an Inhuman.

Sabra’s mutant powers include super-strength, speed, agility, and stamina, and she can also fly through the use of special technology. In Marvel Comics, she’s battled the Hulk a few times, and also spent some time working with international members of the X-Men. How she fits into the plan for Captain America: New World Order has yet to be revealed.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.

