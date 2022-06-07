Sam Neill Says ‘Jurassic Park III’ Deserves More Love

Jurassic Park is an iconic film franchise, but some entries in the series are not without their detractors. Particularly notable among the entries is Jurassic Park III, which flopped at the box office and essentially ended the original iteration of the franchise. Despite the film’s bad reputation, though, its star, Sam Neill, says he still likes the movie.

Neill was doing an interview ahead of the U.S, release of Jurassic World: Dominion, where he explained how he thinks the film has been continuously maligned since its release. Here’s what he told Den Of Geek:

I in fact enjoyed Jurassic III, mostly, There were one or two cast members who weren’t particularly happy. Bill Macy was pretty clear that he wasn’t happy while making it. But me and Alessandro got on really well, and Joe Johnston is a terrific director, and I was along for the ride.

Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton were both notoriously absent from the set during the making of the film, and the script for the movie went through numerous rewrites before a final plotline was made. Spielberg gave up on directing Jurassic Parks after The Lost World, claiming the films were ridiculously difficult to make.

Even though the movie is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise so far, and it's got a Rotten Tomatoes score of 48 percent to match, Neill has a special place in his heart for it. He went on to say:

I know it has its critics, but I actually think it’s a much better film than a lot of people say, I think it’s a really good action film. It ends abruptly; it didn’t really have as satisfactory an end as I would have liked. But other than that, I think the film works really well and I enjoyed making it.

Jurassic Park Dominion is due for release on June 10, showing in IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema. Let's just hope there aren't any talking raptors laughing at Sam Neill this time.

