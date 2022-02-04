Samuel L. Jackson Shares Set Photo From ‘Secret Invasion’

Samuel L. Jackson revealed a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set of upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, hinting at the possibility of Nick Fury flashback scenes. The new show will star Jackson as the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, working alongside the shapeshifting alien sect known as the Skrulls — which have previously appeared in the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame.

Thanks to Jackson’s photo, which he shared to Instagram on Thursday, we have every reason to believe that Secret Invasion will involve a younger Nick Fury — before he gained his signature eye patch and scar.

“Patch, no patch, no scar, no scar. Old School Fury Day, gotta find the Groove!” Jackson wrote in his caption. Check out the image below:

We’re gonna go ahead and assume that an “Old School Fury Day” means that Jackson is filming scenes that take place deep in the character’s past. While much of the plot of Secret Invasion remains shrouded in mystery, we know that it will somehow incorporate Nick Fury’s history. It’ll be nice to get a closer look at character that has had such an enduring presence in the MCU.

Secret Invasion will also see Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role of Talos, leader of the Skrull sect and Nick Fury’s ally, and Cobie Smulders returning as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill. Kingsley Ben-Adir is attached to play a “lead villain.” with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo joining the cast as well.

The six-episode Secret Invasion will arrive on Disney+ in late 2022. Don't have a subscription? You can sign up for Disney+ here.

