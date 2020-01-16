Host Sandi Toksvig Quits ‘The Great British Baking Show’

Another host is off The Great British Bake Off.

That’s the word via Variety, who say that Sandi Toksvig is leaving GBBO (known here in the United States as The Great British Baking Show) after three years.

Toksvig provided this explanation for her departure.

When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the ‘Great British Bake Off’ so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, ‘Bake Off’ is an all-consuming show…’Bake Off’ is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves.

Toksvig and Noel Fielding replaced original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins in 2017. Mel and Sue’s departure should have been disastrous — they were the heart and soul of the wildly popular cooking competition — but Sandi and Noel proved surprisingly satisfying replacements. I will confess that it wasn’t long before I stopped missing Mel and Sue, because Sandi and Noel were so wonderful together. (My feelings about Mary Berry’s absence are much more complicated, so let’s not go there.)

Since The Great British Baking Show managed to survive one host replacement, it stands to reason it can do it again. Still, Toksvig and Fielding’s unique, quirky chemistry will be sorely missed. The search for a replacement is reportedly underway. And now, if you’ll please excuse me, I am going to go eat my feelings for the next two weeks. Please respect my privacy during this difficult, biscuit-intensive time.