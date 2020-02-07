It’s been a busy week for Doctor Strange fans. Word broke that none other than original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi was in line to take over for Scott Derrickson, who left the upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, over creative differences with Marvel. Then we heard that the film also had a new writer; Loki’s Michael Waldron. Things need to move fast if the film is going to be done in time for its 2021 release date.

Amidst all of that Derrickson actually took the time to tweet an endorsement of his replacement. Since he was supposed to direct Doctor Strange 2, he could have negative feelings about the whole thing. But he doesn’t — or at least if he does, he doesn’t hold them against Raimi, writing that he is a “great choice” for director:

See, now this is nice. Hollywood can be a cutthroat town, so it’s refreshing to see when it isn’t. Of course it helps that Raimi is a great choice. If you like Doctor Strange, it’s hard to imagine not liking this news. With his filmography, Raimi might be the most qualified person on the planet for this job.

Doctor Strange 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 7, 2021.