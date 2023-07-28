How the ‘Secret Invasion’ Finale Changed the MCU Forever

The following post contains SPOILERS for Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion’s big finale made some major changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether you loved the show or not, it did lay the groundwork for Phase Five of the MCU, and we are going to see the fallout from this show in Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, among other movies and shows.

For a full accounting of how Secret Invasion will continue to impact the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out our latest Marvel video below. It runs through what we know (and what we expect) to happen involving Nick Fury and the Kree in The Marvels, how President Ritson’s actions could lead to Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross becoming president in Captain America: Brave New World, and how Ross could use the Skrull “threat” to form his own team of heroes, the Thunderbolts. Check out the video below:

