‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 4: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.

Episode of Secret Invasion is the week that cemented the show’s full storylines into place. Alliances were strengthened or broken, and as many suspected, James Rhodes — better known as War Machine — was revealed to be a secret Skrull agent. (How could you Don Cheadle?!? We trusted you!!)

But how long was Rhodey a Skrull? That’s one of the subjects of our latest video on Secret Invasion. In our latest Easter egg breakdown, we’ll discuss that detail and all the little Marvel references you might have missed. That includes what you need to know about Extremis, and where in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it comes from (Remember Iron Man 3? We do!) and how this show is directly setting up the introduction of Harrison Ford’s President Ross from the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World film. Check out all the Easter eggs and secrets we found below:

