‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 1 Breakdown: All the Secrets You Missed

The first episode of Secret Invasion features a huge shock: A longtime member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is revealed to be a Skrull. But how long has he been a Skrull? Is this a recent development? Or has he always been a Skrull for as long as we’ve seen this character in MCU movies?

That’s one of the topics in our latest Marvel video, which breaks down the series premiere of Secret Invasion, giving you all the Easter eggs, little details, and hidden secrets you might have missed. We’ll show you the news clipping that foreshadows what happens at the end of the episode, we’ll run down what happened in the Secret Invasion comic book, and why we think it will lead into version of the comic story Dark Reign. Watch the video below:

