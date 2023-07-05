‘Secret Invasion’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg and Secret

Did you catch the reference to “Dreykov” on this week’s Secret Invasion? That’s actually an important character in the lore of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was first mentioned in the original Avengers movie (when Black Widow is referred to by Loki as “Dreykov’s daughter”) and then he was seen in the Black Widow movie, where he was played by Ray Winstone.

That’s just one of the many Marvel references, hidden details, and Easter eggs you might have missed in the third episode of Secret Invasion, “Betrayal.” In our latest MCU video, we’ll point out dozens of those secrets, including why the latest Skrull reveal is really important, what the latest change to Nick Fury’s beard means in the grand scheme of thing, and how The Marvels trailer has kinda spoiled a lot of this TV show. Watch it below:

