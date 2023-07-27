‘Secret Invasion’ Episode 6: Full Easter Egg Breakdown

That’s a wrap on Secret Invasion. The Skrulls invaded, and it ain’t a secret no more. A couple of characters died, a few were replaced by Skrulls (and then re-replaced), and the table was set for Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels, where Nick Fury will play a key supporting role.

But what does it all mean? And when we will we see the Skrulls next? Where did the show go wrong and what did it get right? Which powers are the characters using from the Harvest at various points? For the answers to all those questions and many more, check out our full breakdown video for the Secret Invasion finale. If the real Rhodey can’t walk after he’s rescued from Skrull captivity, what does that mean for how long it’s been since he was replaced by a Skrull? Does Rhodey even know his buddy Tony Stark is dead? We get into all of it in the video below:

New episodes of Secret Invasion premiere weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

