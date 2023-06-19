‘Secret Invasion’ Recap: What to Know Before Marvel’s New Series

Marvel’s Secret Invasion series is the culmination of a dozen of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows and movies. It connects all the way back to the very first MCU post-credits scene, where Samuel L. Jackson made his debut as Nick Fury, and to The Avengers, which introduced Cobie Smulders’ Agent Maria Hill. It’s also got characters from movies like Thor, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home and more.

In short, there’s a lot of stuff you need to know before you watch Secret Invasion on Disney+. And if you need a refresher on any of it, we’re here to help. Our latest Marvel video recaps everything in the MCU that connects to Secret Invasion in about 20 minutes — shorter than the length of a single episode of any Marvel TV show. It tells you what you need to know about Nick Fury, Maria Hill, the Skrulls, Talos, the Kree, Ronan the Accuser, Captain Marvel, Fury’s adventures in outer space, and more. Watch it below:

