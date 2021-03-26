The 10 Most Sex-Positive Teen Series On Streaming

In an era of streaming television, the rules for which subjects a show can tackle have changed completely. Network television had its own set of rules, including limits on profanity and sensitive material. In the past decades, shows geared toward teens were tight-lipped when it came to sex. Even holding hands was a big deal. But with the advent of streaming services, teen shows have made a complete turn. Now, onscreen teens can curse, take recreational drugs, and get intimiate. But with such freedom comes great responsibility. How should a teen show handle sexual subject matter?

From consent to safe sex practices to sexual identity, these shows address sex-related issues in a way that encourages conversation. Here are the 10 most sex-positive teen series available on streaming.