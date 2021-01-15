Everyone’s raving over Shonda Rhimes’ new period drama Bridgerton. What’s not to love? It has sumptuous period costumes, witty repartee, a diverse cast, and plenty of scandalous romance. So much so, that many viewers burned right through the first season. So… what do we watch now?

Luckily, there’s no shortage of shocking, steamy period pieces to binge. Historical dramas don’t have to be stuffy or uptight. Oftentimes, they’re quite the opposite. Here are 10 incredibly sexy period series to watch after Bridgerton.