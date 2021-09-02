‘Shang-Chi’ Ending Explained: What It Means For Marvel Phase Four

As one might surmise from a post about a film’s ending, what you’re about to read and watch contains SPOILERS for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

(No, but seriously, the spoilers are starting in the next sentence, don’t read any further if you don’t want to know.)

The mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives us a huge surprise, as Shang-Chi and Katy meet Benedict Wong’s Wong, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. We also learn the Ten Rings are much older and more powerful than we initially thought. Wong reveals the inner workings of the Ten Rings, and he claims that they don’t match anything from his codex.

So what does that mean? Where do the Ten Rings come from? Who possessed them first? And why are Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner so interested in them? That’s the subject of our latest Shang-Chi video that breaks down this big mid-credits scene and explores what it could mean for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch it below:

