The full Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer is here, as promised by this morning’s brief teaser. It contains a lot more action involving Tony Leung’s Mandarin, who talks about how the Ten Rings “gave our family power.” (In this film, the Mandarin is also Shang-Chi’s father.) And we see the Ten Rings in action; they can be thrown almost like boomerangs, and they also shoot energy. In the comics, the Mandarin’s rings were exactly that, ten rings worn on each of his fingers. In the film, they’re more like fancy bracelets, worn five to an arm.

And from the looks of the trailer, it seems like Shang-Chi himself (Simu Liu) may wind up wielding these things himself by the end of the movie. That would certainly give a significant power-up to a guy who’s known in Marvel Comics as a master of kung fu. If they’re planning on adding Shang-Chi to a future Avengers movie lineup, that would make sense.

But that’s speculation for later! For now, let’s just check out the trailer:

Was that... Abomination at the end of the trailer?

Marvel

It sure looks like it. And he’s fighting someone with Doctor Strange’s sling rings and magical powers. Tim Roth, who appeared as the Abomination in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, has already been confirmed to return for that role in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. But it looks like he’s popping in here first in some kind of underground superhero fight club? Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters on September 3.

