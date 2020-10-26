Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Wraps Production

Pandemics can’t stop a true superhero.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the 2020 release calendar, and on many of the movies still in production around the world. But little by little, films that had been shut down earlier in the year have resumed. Over the weekend, one of Marvel’s upcoming Phase Four films, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, managed to complete principal photography despite, y'know, the world completely falling apart.

The news was announced by star Simu Liu, who posted to his Instagram “We made a baby!!! We can’t wait to introduce him to the world in 9 months...” with the hashtag “#WRAPPED.”

Instagram

That’s director Destin Daniel Cretton in the comments responding “You killed it!”

Shang-Chi, based on the long-running Marvel martial-arts hero also stars Tony Leung as the Mandarin, the character previously played by Ben Kinglsey in Iron Man 3. (This guy is the “real” Mandarin, supposedly.) Just because the film is completed doesn’t mean it will open on time, of course. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is carefully planned out and thus far none of their movies for 2020 have released as planned. Black Widow is still scheduled to open before it in May of next year. If that gets delayed again, Shang-Chi could be delayed too. For now, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2021.