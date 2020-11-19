Sharkboy and Lavagirl Return in the ‘We Can Be Heroes’ Teaser

The first teaser for Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes has some serious legacyquel energy. For his new Netflix superhero movie, he’s gone back to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl — who are now part of a group of adult heroes who are kidnapped, which leaves their kids as the only ones capable of saving them and the rest of the world.

It’s almost the exact plot outline as Rodriguez’s Spy Kids, but now with kid superheroes instead of kid spies. The teaser definitely bears the same colorful visual style as Sharkboy and Lavagirl (although not in 3D like that one was). Watch it below:

That’s the original Lavagirl, Taylor Dooley, back in her role. (The original Sharkboy, Taylor Lautner, did not return for We Can Be Heroes; his part is now played by JJ Dashnaw.) Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (Yaya Gosselin) will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno (Pedro Pascal). Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). If they're going to save their parents, they'll have to work together by using their individual powers — from elasticity to time control to predicting the future — and form an out-of-this-world team.

We Can Be Heroes premieres on Netflix on January 1, 2021.