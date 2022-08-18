‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg

The first episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and so are a ton of Marvel Easter eggs. For example, the show has had to change Jennifer Walters’ origin story — and the reasons why, and what the show’s creators changed it too are also Easter eggs of a sort, as they call back to both the original Incredible Hulk TV series of the 1970s, and to both previous Hulk movies.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden details, and little things you might have missed in the debut of She-Hulk. In our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, we break them all down. We look at the details in Jen Walters’ office, we run down which supporting characters come from what comics, we show the origin of She-Hulk’s breaking of the fourth wall, and we try to figure out where that damaged Iron Man face mask in Bruce’s tropical hideaway could be from. Check those and a whole lot more out below:

