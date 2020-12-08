Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men Will Return in ‘Spider-Man 3’

They’re going to have to call this thing Spider-Man: Into the (Live-Action) Spider-Verse.

It’s not just Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus who are apparently returning from previous Spider-Man franchises to appear in Marvel and Sony’s untitled third Spider-Man movie with current Peter Parker, Tom Holland. Bringing back the villains of previous Spider-Man series wouldn’t make a ton of sense without their Spider-Men — and now it looks like that is exactly what’s happening.

According to Collider, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield “will be back” in this third Spider-Man film, contingent on if they can “close a deal” with Sony and Marvel. They also reveal that both of their Peter Parker’s respective love interests — Kristen Dunst’s Mary Jane and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, respectively — will be back too:

Kirsten Dunst will return as MJ, and I expect Emma Stone to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, pregnancy permitting. Why? Because this third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will delve into the multi-verse, just like its animated counterpart Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. I don't think that's a big secret at this point, so why do we pretend it is? Because we love the pageantry of it all.

Okay great, but where’s Rosemary Harris?!? Justice for the one true Aunt May!

No word yet from Marvel and Sony on any of this, but if true, it would mean that Spider-Man 3 would, by sheer quantity of (live-action) Spider-Men alone, be the best Spidey film to date. It opens in theaters (hopefully) on December 17, 2021.