Spider-Man is swinging back into the MCU, with a fourth film starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler reportedly close to finalizing a director to take over the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is “in talks” with Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed the studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, to helm Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland is expected to return as the title character.

The first three Spider-Mans from Marvel and Sony — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home — were all directed by Jon Watts.

THR also reports that Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers “are back on script duties,” after penning the scripts for the last few Spider-Man live-action films, “while Marvel head Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal are producing.” They claim that the film could go into production next year. If true, it would join a slew of very high-profile Marvel projects hitting theaters in quick succession, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps and two new Avengers sequels, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Holland could potentially appear in both of those Avengers movies as well.

Cretton was at one point attached to direct the fifth Avengers movie, back when it was called The Kang Dynasty and would have starred Jonathan Majors’ time-traveling villain. Following Majors’ firing by Marvel, the project was retooled and Cretton left the film.

The last Spider-Man film with Holland, No Way Home came out in 2021, and grossed more than $1.9 billion, making it one of the biggest superhero movies in history. The film mostly left the character at a point where he could go in almost any direction for future movies, with the character’s secret identity forgotten by the entire world — and most of his supporting cast as well. It’s not clear yet who else from the previous Spider-Man films may return for this fourth film.

The next MCU movie, Captain America: Brave New World, is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2024.

