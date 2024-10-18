‘Spider-Man 4’ Script Still ‘Needs Work’ Says Tom Holland

There is a script for Marvel’s fourth Spider-Man film and Tom Holland says he has seen it — but at least in his opinion, it still “needs work.”

That’s what he told The Rich Roll Podcast in a recent interview promoting, among other things, his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero. But Holland did add that “the writers are doing a great job” on the project.

“I read it three weeks ago,” Holland explained, “and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room.”

Sony Sony loading...

READ MORE: Every Spider-Man Movie and Spinoff Ranked From Worst to Best

Holland said part of the challenge of this particular Spider-Man is fitting into the “large machine” that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing,” Holland explained.

Marvel is approaching several major films, including its first Fantastic Four and two new Avengers sequels, both of which will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Those projects, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, will — if they are at all faithful to Marvel Comics — potentially break (and inevitably repair) the entire MCU. That could conceivably be what Holland’s referring to; trying to find a place to tell a standalone Spider-Man story amidst the literal destruction and reformulation of a cinematic universe could be pretty tough.

At present it looks like the fourth Spider-Man movie with Holland will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton. The prior three Spider-Man films featuring Holland were all directed by Jon Watts.

Holland also said the idea they have for the project is “a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect” and he is “really, really excited about it.”

Spider-Man 4 doesn’t have an official release date yet. You can watch Holland’s full interview with the Rich Roll Podcast below.

Get our free mobile app