‘Spider-Man 4’ Reveals Official Title and Release Date

The next Spider-Man film has its official title and release date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, once again starring Tom Holland in the title role, will premiere in theaters in the summer of 2026. The film will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton.

Sony and Marvel, who are producing the film together, announced the news at CinemaCon, and also unveiled the film’s title on social media.

Although there’s still a lot we don’t know about this film — including how closely it will tie into the two Avengers movies which are released before and after it — Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters about three months before this Spider-Man sequel, and then Secret Wars follows the next summer — the subtitle has a lot of meaning for Spider-Man readers.

In Spider-Man comics, “Brand New Day” was the name given to a very important period in the character’s history. In 2008, after an era where Peter Parker and Mary Jane were husband and wife (and Peter revealed his secret identity to the world during the comic book version of Civil War), their marriage was undone by Mephisto (AKA the devil in Marvel Comics), with no one, including Peter and Mary Jane, having any memory of it ever having occurred. As a result Peter Parker was single again — as a byproduct, his secret identity was made secret again — and the “Brand New Day” comics that followed were something of a soft reboot for the character, with new supporting characters, new love interests, and new villains.

That is similar to the status quo that was left by the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Holland’s Peter Parker restored the multiverse by allowing Dr. Strange to cast a spell that would make everyone on Earth, including his girlfriend MJ and his buddy Ned, forget that he was Spider-Man. While I wouldn’t expect any specific events from the “Brand New Day” comics to necessarily reoccur here, I imagine the vibe will be the same; Peter Parker on a new adventure, probably with a bunch of new characters around him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will open in theaters on July 31, 2026.

