‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Producer Teases ‘Groundbreaking’ Sequel

It's no secret that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse rocks. While Tom Holland tears it up as Peter Parker in the recent live-action Spider-Man installments, Spider-Verse introduces us to a new incarnation of Marvel's wall-crawling superhero: Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore).

Not to mention, Into the Spider-Verse is the first Spidey movie to truly look and feel like a comic book. It seamlessly blends an ambitious amount of animation styles, creating a unique visual style that completely engrosses you as the story unfolds. Seriously, you've never seen a superhero movie like this.

Now, producer Chris Miller took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Spider-Verse sequel that's currently in the works. And spoiler alert: He's hyped. Miller describes the art techniques being used as "groundbreaking," and he says that they're blowing him away:

Let's get this straight. The upcoming Spider-Verse sequel is going to make the first movie look "quaint"? In what world is that even possible? Now, it could be that Miller is exaggerating just a teeny tiny bit. But with this kind of statement, now we really have some jaw-dropping visuals to look forward to.

Unlike most movies right now, the chances of this Spider-Verse sequel being pushed back are very slim. As a fully animated movie, it hasn't been affected by coronavirus shutdowns. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently slated for release on Oct. 7, 2022.