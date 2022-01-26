A previously unreleased piece of concept art for Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals that the final showdown in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment could have been even more bananas than it already was.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) already had to deal with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposing his superhero identity to the public, face backlash from "killing" Quentin Beck, and return a slew of supervillains back to their own universes before the multiverse collapsed in on itself. This new image now hints that Mysterio almost returned for a final showdown with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), which would have marked the official big screen debut of the Sinister Six.

The concept art was rendered by digital artist and set designer Andrew Reeder, who also worked on Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. His work for Spider-Man: No Way Home is available for viewing on his website. Among the designs is a striking image of Mysterio and Dr. Strange duking it out with their respective sorcery powers at the top of the Statue of Liberty.

Check it out below:

Had Mysterio returned for No Way Home, it would have created yet another obstacle for our web-slinging hero to overcome. Spidey already had to face off against Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Mysterio would have completed the Sinister Six, but for one reason or another, he didn't end up being included in Jon Watts' third Spider-Man movie.

At least now we can see what that epic battle could have looked like — and it looks pretty awesome.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing exclusively in theaters.