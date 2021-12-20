‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Spoiler Review: A Spectacular Sequel

Spider-Man: No Way Home has only been in theaters for about four days at this point — but it’s already sold more tickets than any other 2021 movie on its way to having the third-biggest opening in box office history. So while I respect the fact that not everyone has seen it and doesn’t want to be spoiled, I also recognize that a huge amount of people have seen it and do want to get into the nitty gritty of the movie.

So that’s what we’re going to do here. Shortly after the Spider-Man: No Way Home press screening, I hopped on Zoom with ScreenCrush’s video guru Ryan Arey, and The Mary Sue’s Rachel Leishman for a full — and SPOILER-filled — review and debate of the film. If you haven’t seen the film yet, my totally spoiler-free review is here. But if you’re ready to dive into the multiverse, the video below is for you. We each give our personal review of the movie, discuss where it ranks among every Spider-Man movie ever made — and whether it might be the best Spider-Man movie ever — and then explore whether all of the spoiler leaks about the film hurt our enjoyment of it.

If you liked that spoiler-heavy review of Spider-Man: No Way Home, check out more of our videos below, including our look at every plot hole in No Way Home (and how to explain them), the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home explained, and the ins and outs of the Marvel multiverse. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.