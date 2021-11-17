‘Spider-Man’: Every Easter Egg in the New ‘No Way Home’ Trailer

Okay so the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is here, and while it did give us better looks at at least five of the film’s villains — Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and the Vulture — it still did not confirm the existence of any additional Spider-Men in the film beyond Tom Holland. Or... did it? We think there are some shots in this trailer where it looks like other heroes have maybe been digitally erased to keep some spoilers secret until the movie is released.

To see them, check out our latest Spider-Man video below, which also features all the Easter eggs, secrets, and hidden details you might have missed in the new No Way Home trailer. We reveal why a Doctor Strange spell about Peter Parker’s secret identity would open up a hole in the multiverse, outline the comics that inspired Spidey’s new black and gold costume, and point out the shots in No Way Home that mirror images and scenes from old Spider-Man movies. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, check out more of our videos below, including our questions about Doctor Strange’s true role in the film, the Easter eggs in the first No Way Home trailer, and our comparison of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.