Pretty much any time someone involved with Spider-Man: No Way Home appears in public between now and mid-December, they are going to have to answer questions about the film’s mysterious cast. It’s known that Marvel’s Spidey (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) open up some kind of hole in the multiverse (of madness), which results in Holland’s Peter Parker encountering villains from previous Spider-Man movie franchises. But the only names confirmed from those previous films so far are Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Other characters who’ve been teased for the movie include the original Green Goblin and Sandman. But fans don’t just want to see the old Spider-Man villains, they want to see the old Spider-Men and thus far no one has confirmed they’ll show up. Holland himself, who is notoriously bad about keeping spoilers secret, told Empire that he doesn’t know if they’re in the movie.

“I’m always in the dark,” he insisted. “If [previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield] are, no one’s told me.”

Holland did at least tease one scene that he described as “one of the coolest” he’d ever shot. It’s a scene that includes Holland’s Peter, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan and a fourth person whose identity Holland refused to divulge. Here’s how he described the scene:

It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor.

It seems very unlikely that the fourth person is Doctor Strange, because if it was, Holland probably could have said his name; Strange is all over the movie’s trailer and his role is not a secret. So it’s almost certainly someone he’s not allowed to talk about — perhaps an earlier Spider-Man? Or another one of the Avengers?

The speculation about this kind of stuff is only going to increase until Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17.

Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best With great power comes great Spider-Man movies. (Sometimes.)