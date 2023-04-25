New ‘Spider-Verse’ Footage Teases a Connection to the MCU

There are more clues pointing toward the Sony and Marvel Cinematic Universes colliding once again.

14 minutes of the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were shown at Sony’s 2023 CinemaCon presentation. Within those 14 minutes we may have gotten yet another hint that Kang the Conqueror and his multiversal shenanigans are connected to the events of Across the Spider-Verse.

In those 14 minutes we see Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey reunited for the first time since the events of Into the Spider-Verse. As Miles and Gwen swing through New York City, we hear Gwen tell Miles about a group of multiversal spider-people, which of course we’ve seen in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

While swinging, Gwen reveals that the elite team’s mission is to stop the multiverse from collapsing. Sound familiar? This mention of yet another multiversal calamity could be a reference to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga.

At the end of Loki we saw the multiverse break into countless strands of time. We again saw this broken multiverse in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There we saw the Council of Kangs looking over what they believe to be a multiverse in their control during the film’s post-credits sequence. But what if it's not? What if there’s another multiversal council watching over the same multiverse, but through a more narrow lens?

In the Across the Spider-Verse trailer we hear Spider-Man 2099 mention the MCU’s Doctor Strange, Tom Holland's Spider-Man, and even Earth-199999 — AKA the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the events of Loki, Quantumania, and the entire Multiverse Saga could be at the heart of the multiversal chaos in Across the Spider-Verse.

With these two franchises sharing a cinematic multiverse, that means we could see Kang pop up in an animated Sony Spider-Verse movie. Or maybe even Miles, Gwen, and the gang pop up in a film like Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2.

