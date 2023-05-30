The Spider-Verse franchise is amazing, spectacular, even sensational. But it can be a little bit confusing. There are multiple Spider-Men, multiple versions of specific Spider-Men (One Peter Parker is dead! Another Peter (B.) Parker is alive!), various universes, and even alternate time periods. The primary antagonist of this new film, Spider-Man 2099, is not even from the year 2023. He’s from ... 2099. (Duh.)

So that part is kinda easy to understand. But the other stuff? Yeah it can be a lot to juggle, especially if you haven’t revisited Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse lately. With that in mind, we’ve got a new video for you: It recaps all of Into the Spider-Verse and gives you the rundowns on all the major characters: Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, Gwen Stacy, and more. We’ll also explain Spider-Man 2099’s backstory, reveal why he’s put together this Spider-Man team to protect the multiverse, and even go into how this movie can connect to Kang the Conqueror and the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. Check it out below:

