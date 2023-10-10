Disney’s Canceled ‘Spiderwick’ Series Lands at Roku

The chronicles of The Spiderwick Chronicles continue — but this time with a happy ending.

Just a few months ago, we heard that Disney+ had decided not to air their TV adaptation of the popular young adult fiction series The Spiderwick Chronicles. This was not a case of a project that was in development and then rejected at the script stage; the series had already been shot, and Disney in its infinite wisdom decided to shelve the completed episodes, a move comparable to what’s happened at other streaming services lately where largely finished films and shows (like Max’s Batgirl and Scoob! holiday movies) have been permanently canceled for financial purposes.

But the nice part about actually making this Spiderwick show before Disney changed its mind about it is the fact that its producers were able to shop it elsewhere — and today Roku announced it has acquired the series for its ad supported Roku Channel. So in just a few months time you will be able to see this series, which marks the second life-action adaptation of the books, following a 2008 film directed by Mark Waters and starring Freddie Highmore.

The cast of the new Spiderwick Chronicles series includes Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon, Lyon Daniels as Jared, Mychala Lee as Mallory, Jack Dylan Grazer as Thimbletack and Christian Slater as Mulgarath.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.

The Spiderwick Chronicles TV series will debut (for free!) on Roku Channel in early 2024.

