Dog days of summer? Those are long gone on Netflix in September.

Its a very busy month coming up on the Big Red Machine. Their animated Stranger Things spinoff, Tales From ’85, is back for a second season — and so is the popular ’80s sitcom A Different World, revived for a new generation (with several original cast members). Other highlights include a LEGO version of One Piece, and a reality series called Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, where contestants enter a recreation of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory to compete for prizes (and, presumably, avoid being turned into a giant blueberry or sent down a garbage chute).

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2026

(Also: It’s not listed below because it does not have an official release yet, but The Great British Baking Show is also returning for a new season on Netflix in September.)

Avail. 9/1/26

Jared Freid: The Family Plan -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From vacationing with his parents to a Karen video that hits close to home, Jared Freid keeps his issues in the family in this rapid-fire special.

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Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly -- NETFLIX FILM

From Australian academic to global meme, breakdancer "Raygun" recounts her offbeat path to the Olympic stage — and the infamy that followed.

17 Again

About Time

Alien

Aliens

Antz

Battleship

Big Daddy

The Blues Brothers

The Boy Next Door

Conan the Barbarian

Cruel Intentions

Dragnet

The Flintstones

Gothika

Greta

Heartland: Season 19

Jarhead

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kick-Ass 2

Knocked Up

Liar Liar

Neighbors

Phantom Thread

Ready or Not

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

The Rite

Scarface

Shark Tale

Sleepless in Seattle

Straight Outta Compton

T2 Trainspotting

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Uncle Buck

Unfriended

Avail. 9/2/26

Driven: Seasons 1-3

Lovesick -- NETFLIX SERIES

During the Mexican Revolution, Emilia Sauri pursues her dream of becoming a doctor, defying convention in search of love, purpose and independence.

Resident Evil: Damnation

Resident Evil: Death Island

Resident Evil: Vendetta

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With firsthand accounts of the attacks and their aftermath, this thought-provoking documentary explores how 9/11 shaped a generation, 25 years later.

Avail. 9/3/26

Fito Páez: The World Within a Song -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A documentary film that observes, listens and interacts with Fito Páez from a place of deep intimacy. The camera bears witness, almost invisible, to his every step, accompanying him for over a year through recordings, rehearsals, tours and performances across major cities in Latin America, Europe and the United States. It is also a journey through the life of one of the greatest Spanish-language artists: his loves and heartbreaks, children and friendships, excesses, tragedies, failures and triumphs.

Folktales

The Gentlemen: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Eddie has big plans to expand his thriving empire — with or without Bobby's blessing. Susie starts sniffing out a new way to diversify the business.

Major Crimes: Seasons 1-6

Smile 2

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Avail. 9/4/26

Earle Meets World -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gen-Z’s ultimate It Girl, Alix Earle, is making the next big jump in her career. Can she balance her burgeoning business empire with being that unfiltered, twenty-something, hot mess that America fell in love with? Now she’s taking her candid chaos from your FYP to TV… and nothing is off limits.

Teenage Wasteland -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact.

Avail. 9/5/26

Emeril Tailgates: Season 1

Avail. 9/8/26

DANG! -- NETFLIX SERIES

After their sister Ruthie blows up her perfect life, Andrew and Eunice show her the fun in being flawed as she helps them adult in this animated sitcom.

Fauda: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Doron faces inner demons and new enemies when an old friend's unsanctioned revenge mission in Marseille draws him into a perilous deep-cover operation.

Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Fresh off becoming an uncle this year, Stavros Halkias is back for his second Netflix special, Uncle Stav. With the same unruly charm, Stavros has a little more wisdom to pass down this time around, proving you can be both a dirtbag and a role model at the same time.

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Untold Mr. T: I Pity The Fool -- NETFLIX FILM

Mr. T took the world by storm as an '80s icon. This documentary reveals the full story behind the mohawk, chains and catchphrase from the man himself.

Avail. 9/9/26

Prom Night

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? -- NETFLIX FILM

The couples reunite for the destination wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter, bringing drama old and new as they ask, "Why did we get married again?"

Avail. 9/10/26

Call My Agent! The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

Five years after ASK Agency closed, debut director Andréa loses her lead actor just days before filming and reunites her old team — for better or worse.

Crew Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a family scandal, teen rower Teagan Tao moves to a small town and joins an elite prep school's all-boys crew, sparking rivalry and attraction.

NFL Melbourne Game -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (5:35 PM PT / 8:35 PM ET)

The NFL lands in Melbourne, Australia for its first-ever regular season game down under as the 49ers and Rams clash in a divisional showdown.

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The Perfect Lie -- NETFLIX SERIES

When one of their own is killed in a house fire, four picture-perfect couples are forced to question everything they thought they knew about each other.

We Don't Live Here Anymore

Avail. 9/11/26

Go Team! -- NETFLIX FILM

When their team-building event gets downgraded to a tiny village, a cheese company's staff think it can't get worse — then they learn about the layoffs.

Physical 100: Italy: Season 1: Batch 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

One hundred Italian athletes face brutal physical challenges, each battling to outlast the rest and claim the glory of becoming the one true champion.

Stolen Heartbeats -- NETFLIX SERIES

After an attack leaves Anabel comatose, she and Rafael, a nurse who hears the dead, must fight to keep her alive before her enemies can find her.

Tribeca 25

Avail. 9/13/26

Dog Man

Avail. 9/14/26

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 14 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Meow, meow... bow-wow! Gabby and the Gabby Cats are back — and this time, they're joined by Gabby's dog-loving sister, Doozie, and all of her puppy pals!

Hot Ones: Extra Heat: Episode 2 -- NETFLIX SPECIAL (7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET)

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans, this 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to the WWE. This special episode will debut directly after a LIVE episode of WWE Raw.

When Hope Calls: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 9/15/26

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist

I Survived a Serial Killer: Season 1

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Filmed in front of a sold out crowd in Stockton, California, Jo Koy relives a wild dental disaster, recounts getting fired from McDonald's and celebrates his veteran stepdad in this hilariously heartfelt special.

Avail. 9/16/26

The Doll -- NETFLIX SERIES

A self-made merchant is torn apart by his desire for a strong-willed aristocrat in this modern retelling of the classic Polish novel by Bolesław Prus.

Avail. 9/17/26

The Fixers -- NETFLIX SERIES

A down-on-his-luck former gangster teams up with a slick politician's son to deal with the dirty secrets of important clients from both sides of the law.

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Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Not a Stranger -- NETFLIX SERIES

Caught between motherhood and her art career, Funda is relieved to get some help. But shrouded in secrets, her new nanny might not be all she seems.

Plastic Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a gifted ER surgeon is thrust into cosmetic medicine, her clash with a celebrity doctor exposes the greed and desire beneath the glamour.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Valentine's Day on the way, the gang must uncover the truth behind ghostly apparitions and a swarm of strange creatures causing chaos around town.

Avail. 9/18/26

Best of the Best -- NETFLIX FILM

Two childhood best friends, Maya and Anjali, join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to discover that the road to winning the U.S. Championship is far more raucous and cutthroat than they ever imagined.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Rising Volt Tacklers race to stop a dangerous new plot from the Explorers that threatens to alter the future of Pokémon and Trainer bonds forever.

Avail. 9/20/26

Stop! That! Train!

Avail. 9/22/26

Minerva Academy -- NETFLIX SERIES

At Minerva Military High School, teens navigate discipline, rivalry and family pressure as a young cadet searches for answers about his missing friend.

Party Down: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 9/23/26

Habeas Corpus -- NETFLIX SERIES

A renowned law professor leads a team of students to prove a convicted man's innocence, uncovering shocking truths that test the justice they stand for.

Lifehack

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket -- NETFLIX SERIES

Twelve lucky Golden Ticket winners, each with a partner of their choosing, will step through the gates of Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and into a world of pure imagination, delicious mischief, and unexpected challenges.

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 9/24/26

A Different World -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert's free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest.

Delusion -- NETFLIX SERIES

A woman's life spirals when her father's dementia makes him a prime suspect in a murder — and the villagers believe he's possessed by a malevolent ghost.

House at the End of the Street

My Sad Dead -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ema, a recently retired doctor who can see the dead, tries to process her mother's death and her own unresolved matters. The arrival of her niece Julie and the murder of three teenagers in Piedrabuena, a suburban neighborhood marked by violence, trigger a strange phenomenon that breaks the fragile balance between the living and the dead.

Oculus

Avail. 9/25/26

The Final Problem -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fading actor must use his famous characters' detective skills to solve a suspicious death at an isolated hotel where everyone becomes a suspect.

Law & Order: Season 25

STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE -- NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny and Gyro press forward into the 2nd STAGE — a 750-mile desert crossing. Ominous incidents and clashing motives reveal this race is far more than a competition.

UNABOMBER -- NETFLIX FILM

In this drama inspired by true events, Ted Kaczynski's evolution from Harvard prodigy and test subject to the Unabomber unfolds as the FBI hunts him down.

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 9/29/26

LEGO ONE PIECE -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this two-part special, Usopp spins a tall tale about the Straw Hats' journey across the East Blue into the Grand Line before Chopper joined the crew.

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter Ⅲ - The Curse of the Serpent -- NETFLIX FILM

When tragedy strikes within the walls of the Ōoku, twisted human passions and festering grudges spawn the Medicine Seller's most fearsome opponent yet.

Murder in a Small Town: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 9/30/26

Ancient Aliens: Season 13

The Arena -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ciryl Gane, Cédric Doumbè and Benoît Saint Denis put 38 amateur fighters through brutal tests and cage bouts for a shot at €100,000 and a pro MMA contract.

Hoarders: Season 16

What's Your Number?

The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this documentary, a journalist and a detective uncover the truth about a killer whose charm masked a trail of failed marriages and suspicious deaths over 30 years.

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