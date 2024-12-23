Squid Game Season 2 is finally here. Netflix’s biggest show ever has a whole new season and a whole new set of games.

If you heard the hype about the first season — the most-watched TV series in the history of Netflix streaming — and you want to check out Season 2, but you don’t have time to watch the whole first season, ScreenCrush is here to help. Or maybe you watched Squid Game Season 1, but it’s been a while and you’re little hazy about what happened, who survived, and who was behind it all. (Look, we get it. There’s a lot of TV shows these days. No one could remember all this stuff.)

Either way, we’ll run down all the events of Season 1 (all nine hours!) in 10 short minutes. You’ll learn about Gi-hun, the various deadly games, the Front Man, the hierarchy of the pink jumpsuit guards, the history of this underground competition. When we’re through, you’ll be totally ready for Season 2.

Watch our full Squid Game Season 1 recap below:

